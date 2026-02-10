The Rockies placed Bryant (back) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Tomoyuki Sugano, who inked a one-year contract with Colorado. Bryant is still not 100 percent as he deals with a lumbar degenerative disc disease, and there is no timetable for his return. The 33-year-old has played in 170 games over his four seasons with the Rockies since signing a seven-year, $182 million contract in March of 2022.