Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to May 31, with a left heel bruise.

Bryant battled plantar fasciitis in his left foot last year while appearing in only 42 total games for the Rockies, so this latest injury diagnosis comes with a lot of red flags. The 31-year-old managed to stay healthy through the first two months of the 2023 campaign but holds a relatively disappointing .263/.346/.374 batting line over 214 plate appearances. Charlie Blackmon was activated from the bereavement list Thursday in a corresponding roster move.