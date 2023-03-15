Bryant (back) will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Though he'll be eased back into the mix in a non-defensive role, Bryant appears to be good to go after back stiffness kept him out of the spring lineup Monday and Tuesday. Given that Bryant missed time with a back strain during his first season in Colorado, it's possible he serves as the team's DH for a few more days before he picks up a start in the corner outfield.