Bryant went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 13-6 victory over the Mets.

Bryant tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the third and gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead in the fifth with a two-run home run, his fifth of the season. Durability has been an issue for Bryant recently, as he hasn't played over 100 games since 2019, but when he's been available, he's been a quality producer for Colorado in limited action.