Bryant (heel) is not in the lineup at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Bryant was expected to play at least two games on the farm, but the indication from the Albuquerque Isotopes' social media accounts is that he is already en route to Denver after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in his rehab debut Wednesday. Out since late May due to a left heel bruise, Bryant now appears likely to return to the Rockies' active roster ahead of Friday's series opener against the Tigers.