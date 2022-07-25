Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
