Bryant (back/ribs) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Bryant was removed in the fourth inning of Saturday's 5-3 loss after experiencing soreness in his right ribs and back, but at this stage, Rockies manager Bud Black isn't expecting the 32-year-old to miss much time, according to the Associated Press. The four-time All-Star's injury stems from when he twisted around and crash into the outfield wall after making a catch on a deep drive off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning. Bryant was able to stay in the game initially and doubled in his at-bat in the second inning, but he struck out in his next at-bat in the fourth inning and was pulled in the bottom of the frame when his back stiffened up. Consider Bryant day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Philadelphia.