Bryant (finger) was activated from the injured list Monday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
It was announced earlier in the day that Bryant was on track to return Monday, and the Rockies made the move official shortly thereafter. Bryant figures to be busy the rest of the way, but it has not been announced whether or not he will be in the lineup for Monday's matchup against his former team, the Cubs.
