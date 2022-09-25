Bryant (foot) confirmed Saturday that he won't be returning this season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bryant hasn't played since July while battling plantar fasciitis, and while he's been swinging since mid-September, he's evidently run out of time to make it back this season. Pressing just to play in the final few games of the year doesn't make sense for a player on a non-contender who signed a $182 million deal over the winter, so Bryant's first season as a Rockie will end with him appearing in just 42 games.