Rockies' Kris Bryant: Placed on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Bryant was set to start Monday despite dealing with a sore foot, but he was scratched from the lineup and will wind up sidelined for at least nine more days.
