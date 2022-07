Bryant, who went 1-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox, revealed after the game that he's dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The veteran slugger sat out Monday's contest with the injury, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter. It appears Bryant will attempt to play through the issue, though he could see more action as the designated hitter as opposed to playing the outfield.