Bryant went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional RBi and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.
Bryant accounted for four of the Rockies' six runs on the day, driving in Brendan Rodgers and Alan Trejo in the fourth inning before coming around to score himself and then swatting a solo home run off Daniel Palencia. After missing a month and a half with a finger injury, Bryant is 3-for-8 (.375) in two games since being activated from the IL. He'll look to keep up the production throughout the remainder of Colorado's week-long homestand.
More News
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Officially activated by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Coming back from IL on Monday•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes batting practice on field•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Set to shed splint•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Could play first base upon return•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: In splint two more weeks•