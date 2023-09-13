Bryant went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional RBi and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Bryant accounted for four of the Rockies' six runs on the day, driving in Brendan Rodgers and Alan Trejo in the fourth inning before coming around to score himself and then swatting a solo home run off Daniel Palencia. After missing a month and a half with a finger injury, Bryant is 3-for-8 (.375) in two games since being activated from the IL. He'll look to keep up the production throughout the remainder of Colorado's week-long homestand.