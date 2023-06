Bryant (heel) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Bryant has been on the injured list for all of June due to a left heel bruise, which is very likely related to his year-long battle with plantar fasciitis. He seems to be trending in the right direction now, though, and would appear on track return to the Rockies around the first week of July. When healthy this season, the 31-year-old has slashed .263/.346/.374 with five homers and 17 RBI in 50 games.