Bryant (oblique) has gone 6-for-11 with two home runs across three games with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Bryant has had another frustrating season dominated by injuries, as he's hit just .186 with a .586 OPS in 101 plate appearances. His current form suggests he should be nearing a return from the injured list, most likely at some point during the team's upcoming weekend series at San Francisco.
More News
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Targeting post-break return•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Throws, hits in cage•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Resumes taking swings•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Nursing internal oblique strain•
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Officially placed on IL•