Bryant (oblique) has gone 6-for-11 with two home runs across three games with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Bryant has had another frustrating season dominated by injuries, as he's hit just .186 with a .586 OPS in 101 plate appearances. His current form suggests he should be nearing a return from the injured list, most likely at some point during the team's upcoming weekend series at San Francisco.

