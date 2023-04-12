site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes a seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bryant is not in the Rockies' lineup Wednesday versus the Cardinals.
It looks to be a routine day off for Bryant with it being a day game after a night game. Charlie Blackmon is playing right field and Harold Castro is in the designated hitter spot.
