site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-kyle-farmer-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Rockies' Kyle Farmer: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Farmer is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Reds.
The Rockies will go with Amael Amador at second base and Aaron Schunk at shortstop. Farmer is 0-for-16 at the plate over his last five contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read