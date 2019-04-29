Freeland (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Brewers.

As expected, Freeland is set to rejoin the Rockies' starting rotation after missing just one turn in the rotation due to a blister on his left middle finger. The southpaw, who owns a 4.23 ERA and 30:10 K:BB through five starts (27.2 innings) this season, shouldn't face any restrictions in his first start back. DJ Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Albuqueque in a corresponding move.