The Rockies reinstated Freeland (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Freeland has been on the shelf since mid-April due to a strained left elbow. He was able to make three rehab starts without any issues, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 10 innings, and he'll now match up against a relatively-weak Nationals offense in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. The 31-year-old southpaw didn't find much success before landing on the IL, accumulating a 13.21 ERA and 2.55 WHIP in 15.2 innings across four starts. Until he's able to bring those numbers down significantly, fantasy managers would likely be wise to stay away from Freeland.