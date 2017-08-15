Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Activated ahead of start
Freeland (groin) was officially activated from the disabled list and will start Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Freeland comes off the disabled list after only missing the minimum amount of time, allowing him to miss just one start. He will be looking to improve on his already impressive rookie season numbers of a 3.70 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 121.2 innings when he makes his first career start against the Braves.
