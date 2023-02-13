Freeland's agency announced Monday that he has been named to the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Freeland is the replacement for Nestor Cortes, who will miss the World Baseball Classic because of a grade 2 hamstring strain. The left-hander could be inline to make starts for USA, and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he recorded a 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:53 K:BB in 174.2 innings over 31 starts with the Rockies. He's expected to pitch near the top of the Colorado rotation in 2023 after competing in the WBC.