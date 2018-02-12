Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Adjusts throwing program to increase durability
Freeland began his offseason throwing program two weeks later in an attempt to stay fresh later into the 2018 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw was one of the biggest surprises for Colorado last season (4.10 ERA, 11 wins), but he faded a bit at the end of the season and even spent some time in the minors as a result. As a result, he altered his offseason throwing program just a bit to combat that issue. Heading into 2018, Freeland is focused on grabbing a rotation spot, and ideally this new approach will help him maintain such a role for the whole season. Only time will tell if he can be as effective this season, however.
