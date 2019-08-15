Freeland surrendered five runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings during Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks. He had six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Freeland got into trouble immediately as he gave up two runs in the first inning, but he settled down for four scoreless frames before surrendering three more runs in the sixth. The 26-year-old has a 7.01 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 34.2 innings across his seven starts since rejoining the Rockies' rotation after the All-Star break. Freeland will get to face the Diamondbacks on the road next week.