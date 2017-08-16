Freeland (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks during Tuesday's loss to the Braves. He struck out five and received a no-decision.

Though his final numbers were about as pedestrian as they come, Freeland was able put together a quality start in his first start back from the 10-day disabled list. Despite owning a 3.74 ERA, the 24-year-old offers very limited fantasy upside, as he has recorded more than four strikeouts in just four of his 22 starts this season. He's set for a matchup with the Brewers in his upcoming outing on Sunday.