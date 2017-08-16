Play

Freeland (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks during Tuesday's loss to the Braves. He struck out five and received a no-decision.

Though his final numbers were about as pedestrian as they come, Freeland was able put together a quality start in his first start back from the 10-day disabled list. Despite owning a 3.74 ERA, the 24-year-old offers very limited fantasy upside, as he has recorded more than four strikeouts in just four of his 22 starts this season. He's set for a matchup with the Brewers in his upcoming outing on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast