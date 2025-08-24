Freeland (3-13) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

Freeland was hurt by the long ball, giving up two-run homers in both the second and third innings. The veteran southpaw generated just four swinging strikes on 94 pitches and has now allowed at least five earned runs in seven of 24 starts this year. He'll carry a 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 91:34 K:BB across 125.1 innings into a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.