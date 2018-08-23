Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Allows two runs in no-decision
Freeland pitched 6.2 innings Thursday, yielding two runs on seven hits and a walk in the 4-3 win over the Padres. He struck out seven and allowed a homer while taking the no-decision.
While he didn't get a win to show for it, Freeland turned in another strong outing in what's been a terrific second season. Aside from Hunter Renfroe's solo home run, he mostly held San Diego in check. The 25-year-old southpaw is pitching to the tune of a 2.96 ERA and 136:57 K:BB in 158.1 innings. At this point, he's established himself as Colorado's ace. Freeland will take the mound in Los Angeles next Tuesday against the Angels.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans nine in win over Braves•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Seven scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Yields nine hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: No-decision against Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...