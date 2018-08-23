Freeland pitched 6.2 innings Thursday, yielding two runs on seven hits and a walk in the 4-3 win over the Padres. He struck out seven and allowed a homer while taking the no-decision.

While he didn't get a win to show for it, Freeland turned in another strong outing in what's been a terrific second season. Aside from Hunter Renfroe's solo home run, he mostly held San Diego in check. The 25-year-old southpaw is pitching to the tune of a 2.96 ERA and 136:57 K:BB in 158.1 innings. At this point, he's established himself as Colorado's ace. Freeland will take the mound in Los Angeles next Tuesday against the Angels.