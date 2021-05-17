Freeland (shoulder) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Freeland made his first rehab start Saturday and allowed one run on two hits and a walk in four innings against Triple-A El Paso. He threw 66 pitches during the outing and was charged with an unlucky loss. If his second rehab appearance goes well, the left-hander could make his season debut in the near future.