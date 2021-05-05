Freeland is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game in St. Louis this weekend, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland's left shoulder checked out fine after he faced hitters Tuesday, so he'll join the Rockies on their road trip and complete another simulated game, presumably Sunday. Manager Bud Black suggested that Freeland would likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Rockies, so don't expect him to be activated from the 10-day injured list until the second half of May.