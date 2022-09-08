Freeland (8-9) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers.

Freeland's only run allowed came after Keston Hiura led off the fifth inning with a triple. He otherwise kept the Brewers off the scoreboard by inducing eight groundball outs in addition to his eight strikeouts that were backed by 15 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches. Freeland has now turned in three consecutive starts having allowed two or fewer earned runs, though this was his first outing in that span that came at home. For the season, Freeland owns a 4.63 ERA with a 112:46 K:BB across 153.2 innings.