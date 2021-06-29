Freeland left Monday's start against the Pirates due to cramping, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Initial reports are positive for the southpaw after exiting early Monday, and the team is optimistic this won't be a long-term injury, per Harding. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
