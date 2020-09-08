Freeland pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

Freeland dueled with Dinelson Lamet for most of the game. It was a good bounce-back effort for Freeland, who had allowed four runs in each of his last two starts. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.60 with a 1.36 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB across 50 innings this season. The 27-year-old lines up for his next start versus the Angels on Sunday.