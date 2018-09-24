Freeland (16-7) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up no runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one in Colorado's 2-0 victory.

Freeland kept his brilliant campaign right on rolling with this seven-inning shutout of Arizona, giving him his 16th win in 32 starts on the season. Pitching at Coors Field for half his outings hasn't stopped the left-hander from providing excellent fantasy value this season, as Freeland now boasts a shiny 2.84 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 169 strikeouts over 196.1 innings.