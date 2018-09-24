Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Bags 16th win
Freeland (16-7) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up no runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one in Colorado's 2-0 victory.
Freeland kept his brilliant campaign right on rolling with this seven-inning shutout of Arizona, giving him his 16th win in 32 starts on the season. Pitching at Coors Field for half his outings hasn't stopped the left-hander from providing excellent fantasy value this season, as Freeland now boasts a shiny 2.84 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 169 strikeouts over 196.1 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Start pushed up to Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Pulled with calf cramp•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Potentially dealing with calf issue•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches 14th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...