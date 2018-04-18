Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Battered by Bucs on Wednesday
Freeland (0-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out two.
The left-hander's now failed to escape the fifth inning in each of his last two starts. While Freeland's 17:9 K:BB in 20 innings isn't terrible, it's accompanied by a 5.85 ERA and elevated 2.3 HR/9, and that's with only one of his four outings so far this season coming at Coors Field. He'll head back home to take on the Padres at altitude Tuesday.
