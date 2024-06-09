Freeland (elbow) covered two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and no walks while striking out one in his first rehab start Saturday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
Freeland will likely need at least two more rehab starts to build up his pitch count before he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list and rejoin the Colorado rotation, perhaps at some point in the second half of June. The southpaw has been shut down since mid-April with a left elbow strain.
