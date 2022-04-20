Freeland struck out three in five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman in a 6-5 win Tuesday against Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland pitched around trouble throughout the night and allowed a run in both the first and fourth innings. He left with a 3-2 lead and in position to earn his first win of the season. It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Denver native signed a five-year, $64.5 million extension. The 28-year-old followed that up with his best start of the season, lowering his ERA to 7.71.