Freeland (3-12) picked up the win against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two in 7.1 scoreless innings.

The left-hander delivered arguably his best outing of the season Tuesday, throwing 93 pitches (62 strikes) and blanking the Cardinals over a season-high 7.1 innings. Despite the sharp performance, Freeland still sports a 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB through 116.1 innings. The veteran has now held opponents to two or fewer runs in three of his last five starts, but his track record suggests maintaining this form could be a challenge.