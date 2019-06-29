Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Blasted at Triple-A
Freeland gave up 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits over 3.1 innings Friday, striking out five and walking three for Triple-A Albuquerque.
Freeland tossed a quality start for the Isotopes on June 17, giving hope he was set to rebound from the struggles that got him sent down, but he's been shelled in his other four Triple-A starts, leaving him with an ugly 11.12 ERA over 22.2 innings in the Pacific Coast League. At this point, the left-hander looks to be a long way off from a return to the big-league level -- a disappointing development after he posted a solid 2.85 ERA over 202.1 innings in 2018.
