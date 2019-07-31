Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Blasted by Dodgers
Freeland (2-9) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits over 3.2 innings in a 9-4 defeat for the Rockies. He walked three and didn't record a strikeout.
Freeland gave up just one unearned run to the Nationals over six frames in his last start, giving some hope he was set to right the ship in what has been a nightmare season. However, he was issued a big setback in this contest, as the Dodgers battered him for three long balls and eight runs before chasing him before he could make it out of the third inning. After posting a 2.85 ERA last season, Freeland hasn't been able to figure it out in 2019, as he's now sporting a 7.48 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP over 77 innings.
