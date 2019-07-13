Freeland was called up to start Saturday against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland isn't the same pitcher who finished fourth in the NL Cy Young race and recorded a 2.85 ERA last season, as he was demoted to the minors in late May after posting a 7.13 ERA through 12 starts. His talent level likely hasn't dropped as much as that gap would suggest, as there was some good luck involved in last year's ERA and some bad luck involved in this year's number, but there's nothing excited about his 18.0 percent strikeout rate, 9.2 percent walk rate or 42.6 percent groundball rate even if he didn't call Coors Field home. Pat Valaika was optioned in a corresponding move.