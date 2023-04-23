Freeland (2-2) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies were downed 4-3 by the Phillies, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Despite being away from Coors Field, the southpaw still got hit hard, with Nick Castellanos leading the way for the Phillies by slugging solo homers in the second and sixth innings. Freeland sports a 4.28 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 27.1 innings, losing his last two outings after kicking off the season with three straight quality starts. The 29-year-old will look to get back on track when he next takes the mound, which is likely to be at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.