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Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Charged with ninth loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeland (2-9) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Freeland was tagged early, surrendering a three-run homer to Andres Chaparro before recording an out in the first inning. The southpaw was able to grind through six innings, though he couldn't avoid being charged with his ninth loss of the season. Freeland has allowed multiple runs in each of his past 15 starts dating back to April. The veteran hurler will take a 7.28 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 83:20 K:BB across 94 innings (18 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Brewers.

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