Freeland did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

The Rockies' veteran ran into trouble in the second inning as four runners reached base, two of which came around to score and only one of which was earned. He then cruised through the next three innings but was chased in the seventh after allowing a grand slam off the bat of Evan Longoria. This was the eighth time that Freeland has allowed five or more runs this season, and his 4.93 ERA is his worst since 2019. Things won't get much easier in his next scheduled start versus the Mets this weekend.