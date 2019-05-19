Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Chased early by Phillies
Freeland lasted just 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on four hits, striking out two and walking three as Colorado lost 7-5.
The 26-year-old had lasted at least five innings while limiting the damage to three earned in each of his last two starts, but he suffered a setback in this one, as he was erratic with his command and was forced from the contest after issuing three walks and tossing 65 pitches. It's been a rough start to the season for Freeland, who saw his ERA shoot up to 6.02 and his WHIP to 1.43 over 52.1 innings.
