Freeland (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Freeland was fortunate to allow just a pair of runs in the first after allowing three hits and a walk to the first four Arizona hitters. He temporarily settled down to toss a scoreless second, but completely unraveled in the third. A Ketel Marte walk and Kole Calhoun homer made it 4-0 before three more hits and a fielding miscue chased the southpaw with one out in the third. Freeland concludes the campaign with a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP to go along with a 46:23 K:BB across 70.2 innings pitched.