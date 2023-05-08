Freeland (neck) is listed as the Rockies' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Freeland was bothered by a neck problem in his most recent outing last Wednesday against the Brewers, but he apparently came through his between-starts bullpen session no worse for the wear and will take the hill Monday on normal rest. The veteran southpaw tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing set to come over the weekend against the Phillies at Coors Field.
