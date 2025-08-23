Freeland (finger) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Freeland developed a blister on his pitching hand during his most recent outing in Monday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, but it apparently didn't prevent him from completing his between-starts bullpen session. He'll return to the mound on his standard four days' rest and shouldn't face any restrictions as he takes the hill for his 24th start of the season.