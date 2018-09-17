Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared to start Tuesday
Freeland (calf) is listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
The Rockies probably wouldn't include Freeland in their pitching schedule if there was truly any concern about his calf, which cramped up on him during his most recent outing Sept. 13 against the Diamondbacks. Despite the issue, Freeland still covered 6.1 frames and rolled to his fourth win in as many starts. It appears Freeland only needed some minor treatment to address the matter, so he shouldn't face any restrictions when he opposes Clayton Kershaw in the middle game of the series. Freeland has established himself as the Rockies' staff ace with a stellar second half, during which he's rung up a 7-1 record, 2.69 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while going at least six innings in nine of his 11 starts.
