Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared to throw
Freeland (groin) began a throwing program Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Freeland's ability to play catch just three days after being placed on the 10-day injured list suggests that his left groin strain isn't viewed as a major concern. Assuming Freeland incurs no setbacks when he eventually progresses to mound work, he should return from the IL when the roster expands Sept. 1 or shortly thereafter.
