Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Clinches playoff berth with 17th win
Freeland (17-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in a 5-2 victory over the Nationals.
While the southpaw faced the usual barrage of hits at Coors Field, Freeland was able to limit the damage to mostly singles, giving up only two extra-base hits. He wraps up the regular season with a stellar 2.85 ERA and a 173:70 K:BB in 202.1 innings, and Friday's win assures the NL West-leading Rockies of at least a spot in the Wild Card game.
