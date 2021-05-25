The Rockies reinstated Freeland (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list prior to his start Tuesday against the Mets.

Colorado optioned reliever Lucas Gilbreath to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's series opener to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Freeland. The 28-year-old southpaw will be making his 2021 debut in Flushing after he required nearly two months of rehab for a left shoulder strain sustained late in spring training. Freeland built up to 79 pitches and six innings in his final rehab start with Albuquerque on Thursday, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions in Tuesday's outing.